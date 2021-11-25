A family of four and a taxi driver trapped in a car by raging floodwaters in Salina were rescued on Thursday after climbing on top of their vehicle.

The group of five were lucky to escape injury as they were assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department to wade across the water using ropes.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Bystanders called police who arrived within 10 minutes of the incident close to the bird park.

Other rescues took place in several parts of the island as rainwater blocked many streets.