Spectacular drifts on ice and snow: at the second running of the GP Ice Race in Austria’s Zell am See, Formula E driver Daniel Abt and DTM champion René Rast tackled slippery terrain with their Audi race cars. The 1984 World Rally Champion Stig Blomqvist and triple Le Mans winner Benoît Tréluyer joined the Audi show.

Hildegard Wortmann, member of the Board of Management responsible for marketing and sales, was present and joined René Rast in the Audi RS 5 DTM as well as Stig Blomqvist in the Audi Sport quattro for several fast laps.

“It was an impressive experience,” she said. “It was great to see the enthusiasm of the many fans at the circuit, they were treated to a tremendous show: a unique event that connects the history, the present and the future of motorsport.”

After the traditional ice race in Zell am See had celebrated a revival after 45 years last year, Audi racing drivers again treated spectators to an enthralling show.

Abt turned several spectacular laps on snow with his Audi e-tron FE06 from the FIA Formula E and pulled the freestyle ski ace Benedikt Mayr on a rope, in traditional skijoring-style, behind his Formula E racer.

“Bene is a professional skier, I drive race cars, so we had the idea to do something together here again,” said Abt. “Over time, this event with exciting racing cars from several marques and eras has turned into a hot spot of the motor racing scene. The drivers spend a great day together, there’s no competition pressure, and we give the fans a great show.”