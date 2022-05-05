A driver has been treated for minor burn injuries after his car caught fire in the garage of a St Paul's Bay apartment block.

Video: Lenny Bruno

The police said the fire was reported at 12.15pm in the block on the corner of Triq San Pawl and Triq San Geraldo. Video sent to Times of Malta shows thick black smoke billowing from the scene.

Initial reports were that the penthouse was on fire after smoke was seen from the top of the building.

However it was later established that the fire was from the block's common garage.

Firefighters and policemen are currently on site and residents have been evacuated.