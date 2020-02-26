Carnival has come to an end for another year with a parade of brightly-coloured floats dancing down St Anne Street in Floriana.

The five-day festival saw people dress in elaborate costumes and compete to create the best colourful - and sometimes controversial - floats.

Mark Zammit Cordina filmed the gran finale of the event on Tuesday and captured some of the action from above.

Carnival from above. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

The tradition, which dates back to the 1400s, is held every year across Malta and culminates in a dramatic show when the floats are lit with glowing colours.

From Elvis Presley to Donald Trump, famous faces past and present are transformed into mammoth floats.

Elvis lives, in Carnival at least. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Donald Trump was among the many famous faces recreated with giant floats. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina