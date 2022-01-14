Ben Camille met with Duncan Bezzina who opened up on the huge passion he has for the game of snooker.

Bezzina is regarded as one of the best players of the game in Malta, winning several national and international titles over the years.

“My love for the game of snooker started at a very young age when I used to accompany my father at the Senglea Band Club where I spent my childhood roaming around snooker tables,” Bezzina said.

“Then as I grew up I started to practice the game and started to take it more seriously. In fact, my dream was that I would follow in the footsteps of great players such as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and Steve Davis.

“To reach this goal, at the age of 18 years I started to train between six to eight hours every day.”

Bezzina heaped praise on SportMalta for providing snooker players with a state-of-the-art snooker academy in Ħamrun.

“I only have words of gratitude towards SportMalta for providing us with such an impressive venue to play our favourite sport,” Bezzina said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta