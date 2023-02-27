While the white Dutch take pride in the immaculate Amsterdam canal houses – once the warehouses and homes of wealthy merchants – black Dutch people like Haydie, originally from the former Dutch colony Suriname, live in far more modest neighbourhoods.
Most white Dutch people never go there. Mercedes Zandwijken wants to change that. The sociologist and psychotherapist is also a descendant of Surinamese slaves and brings together black and white people at social events.
