On the Sliema seafront, e-scooter users zoom through the morning rush hour traffic.

They glide along the promenade, zip past cars on the road and have no trouble finding a parking space before the work day begins.

In the last few weeks, their number has increased after taxi service Bolt branched out into the e-scooter sharing business with a fleet of 50 vehicles.

But these cheap, easy-to-use and efficient machines occupy a legal grey area that has prompted the government to unveil a series of proposed rules to regulate their use.

Under the plans, riders would have to hold a driving licence, insurance and could face heavy fines of up to €500 if they are caught on banned arterial roads or in underpasses.

Times of Malta flagged down some members of the e-scooter community on Tuesday to ask them what they think about the new proposed rules.

One man from Georgia, said the regulations would be a problem for him, because he would have to apply for an EU driving licence.

“I was about to buy a new scooter next month but after this, I was like, I can’t get into this," he said.

"I come from Georgia so I do not have an EU licence and I would need it to drive the scooter. I will end up taking the bus or something instead."

He supported the mandatory wearing of a high-visibility jacket, and a recommendation that riders wear helmets.

Some e-scooter users say they do not feel safe on Malta's roads. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Another rider agreed that such safety rules "make sense" but said fines for riding in banned areas could "make it an expensive commute."

"Using the e-scooter is not about a fashion thing for me," said one rider, "it’s about commuting and doing it in a green way."

He acknowledged that those he shares the roads and pavements with might regard e-scooters as a "pest" but said the vehicles could be a positive development for Malta "given the traffic".

What the new rules will mean for scooter riders

E-scooters will have to be insured,registered and licensed with

Transport Malta for a fee of €11.65 and an annual licence of €25

Transport Malta for a fee of €11.65 and an annual licence of €25 Riders will have to have a full driving licence and be over 18

Speed limits set at 10km/hr on promenades, 20km/hr on roads

High visibility vest mandatory at night; helmets recommended

E-scooters allowed on urban roads and cycle lanes but banned on arterial and certain distributor roads with fines of €200 and in underpasses with fines of €500

Parking will be restricted to specific spaces

All those stopped by Times of Malta were ex-pats working in Malta's urban areas and many were not aware of the proposed rules.

An Irish man, who uses an e-scooter for his 15-minute work commute said that while he thought it was "good" that they were being regulated, more needed to be done to make them a safe option.

Another commuter agreed.

“My main issue is that they want you to drive it on the road but I will not drive it on the road in Maltese traffic…it’s terrifying," he said.

“They need bike lanes or something."

According to Transport Minister Ian Borg, who announced a 20-day public consultation period on the issue on Monday, the government wants to strike a balance between encouraging the use of e-scooters as well as regulating it.

The popularity of e-scooters has bloomed after taxi company Bolt began a scooter-sharing operation. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A spokesman for Bolt said they would "fully comply" with the regulations and had already begun to implement some of the rules, particularly on speed limits.

“We have already set the maximum speed of our scooters to the advised 20 km/h limit," he said.

"Also, as part of our safety recommendation upon registering an account for the scooter rent, we advise everyone to obey the local traffic regulations, ride safely and use their own helmet when possible.”

He said that there were occasions where people preferred a scooter over a car.

“Since the test launch a couple of weeks ago, we have noticed that people prefer to use a scooter to avoid the traffic and the stress where it is possible and seems to be more convenient for them."

Authorities seeing e-scooters as 'toys' - BAG

The guidelines would further impede the mass adoption of sustainable transportation in Malta, the Bicycle Advocacy Group (BAG) said.

It said in a statement that while a level of regulation was welcome, fines for non-adherence were far greater than for offences committed by car drivers, such as driving while using a mobile phone.

The registration, license and insurance fees involved, while seemingly nominal, were far higher than those required to pay for a motorcycle with a 125cc engine, BAG said.

It said that other restrictions on certain roads would also make it impossible for users of e-scooters to arrive at their destination. The list of roads marked as no-go zones for e-scooters would make their use impossible.

BAG said the regularions strongly suggested that the authorities were considering the e-scooters as ‘toys’ to be used for leisure purposes, rather than as a form of mobility.