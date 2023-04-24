The Apis bulls were revered as sacred animals in Ancient Egypt and buried at Sakkara, a vast necropolis in the desert close to present-day Cairo. In 1851, the French Egyptologist Auguste Mariette discovered the underground sanctuary and under his direction, dozens of artefacts from the burial chambers were brought to light.

Today, a Franco-Egyptian team of archeologists is digging again at the site to try to uncover more of its secrets and to get to the bottom of the mysterious bull cult of the time of the Pharaohs.