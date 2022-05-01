Maltese singer Emma Muscat embarked on her Eurovision Song Contest adventure on Sunday when she and her team headed off to Turin to prepare for the competition semi-final to be held on May 12.

In February, the 22-year-old singer won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest with her song Out of Sight, but last month announced she will be competing with the song I Am What I am.

Speaking to Times of Malta just after checking in for her flight, an excited Muscat said she expected the next few days to be "extremely busy".

Emma Muscat moments before she heads off to Turin. Video: Giulia Magrrri

“Tomorrow we have our first rehearsal on stage, so I am really excited to get up there and finally perform on stage what I have been rehearsing for the past couple of months,” Muscat said.

Apart from her team and family members, some young fans were also at the airport to wish the singer good luck before she boarded her plane.

The young singer and pianist first rose to fame when she participated in the Italian television talent show Amici in 2018. Since then, she has signed a Warner Music record contract, launched numerous songs and won awards.

The Eurovision Song Contest kicks off with the first semi-final on May 10. Malta is taking part in the second, two days later. The final will be held on May 14.

But before the big day, Emma's schedule is jam-packed.

"We will have interviews, rehearsals, and social media content to be prepared and will be traveling back and forth to Milan, so it will be a hectic two weeks but I am super ready for it."

In an exclusive interview in the Sunday Circle magazine published on Sunday, Emma spoke about her love for music, especially the piano, which is part of her identity as a performer.

Last minute preparations before check-in, Emma Muscat, along with her manager, Keith Muscat. Photo: Giulia Magri

While Emma didn't give away much about the final staging, fans can expect the piano to take centre stage.

"It will be a powerful and energetic performance," she said.

"It is a massive responsibility (representing Malta) and I feel so honoured that I have been chosen to represent my country and I know I am going to make everyone proud," she said.

"I have been working really hard on my performance so that I can give the best representation... I really believe in my act and performance."

Asked what she does to keep her nerves at bay during the next few days, Emma's trick is to always be herself.

"I will always be myself and do my best because one cannot be better than one's best. That is one of the things that keeps me calm, as long as I know I give my best, there is not much more I can do. That is basically my mantra."