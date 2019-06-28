England's desire for a first World Cup success since 1966 faces a daunting task as Phil Neville's team will take on defending champions United States in the first semi-final, on Tuesday.

England player Lucy Bronze talks to the media on Monday. Video: Gianluca Lia

Lucy Bronze, hailed by Neville as the "best player in the world", is embracing the challenge in being part of this final four stage.

"Obviously, I am really looking forward to be part of this stage as it brings a lot with it in terms of attention, media and excitement," Bronze said.

Asked about her task of facing a player like Megan Rapinoe, who has already five goals in this tournament, Bronze explained that it is always a dream for her to face the best players in the business.

"Facing Megan Rapinoe has always been a dream for me and I had managed to do so a couple of years ago," she said.

"I have a list of top players whom I played against and Rapinoe definitely forms part of that."

The semi-finals and final will be played in the stadium of Olympique Lyon, with whom Bronze plays.

"Many members of my Lyon team have texted me since reaching the semi-finals, including also Gerard Houllier who works closely with the club. He asked me to beat the US and do a favour for France," the former Manchester City player said.

In addition, Nikita Parris is next in line to feature in Lyon's team as from next season and Tuesday’s game will be an excellent window for the fans to follow her closely.