Born in 1873 in a poor neighbourhood in Naples, Enrico Caruso conquered the world with his singing voice. At the age of 27, he got a contract at the Scala in Milan, and his already considerable popularity skyrocketed thanks to the invention of the gramophone.

He sold millions of records, and garnered international acclaim. In 1903, he moved to New York to perform at the prestigious Metropolitan Opera, in the role of Radames. But his riches and fame attracted the attention of the Mafia, who started blackmailing him.

He felt trapped by his fame and died at just 48 years old. Biographer Francesco Canessa, music critic Jürgen Kesting and the composer Micha Hamel explain the ups and downs of the man behind the timeless Italian voice.