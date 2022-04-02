Updated 10.25am with new pictures

Pope Francis arrived in Malta on Saturday morning, beginning a highly anticipated two-day trip to the island.

The Pontiff touched down on the tarmac at Malta International Airport at 9.50am, having departed Rome's Fiumicino airport at around 8.40am.

The Pope greeted by Robert Abela, wife Lydia and daughter Giorgia-Mae.

Pope Francis, 85, skipped the stairs when boarding the papal plane, instead using a boarding lift for reduced-mobility passengers. He also used a lift to descend upon landing.

The plane featured Vatican and Maltese flags.

The pope was greeted at the airport by President George Vella and Prime Minister Robert Abela, to the sounds of an Armed Forces brass band.

Two children, aged six and eight, greeted him with flowers. Other dignitaries - from the parliament's Speaker to the Chief Justice - were also present to greet the Pope.

The world’s press flew in for the event, which is the Pope’s first overseas trip in 2022.

Pope Francis meets journalists aboard the papal plane to Malta. Photo: AFP

Prior to departing for Malta, the Pope met with families of Ukrainian refugees being hosted by the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome.

The Pope will travel from the airport to Palace Square Valletta, passing through Gudja, Luqa, Santa Luċija, Marsa and Floriana. Hundreds of people lined the streets to give a warm welcome to the pope.

At the Palace, the Holy Father will meet with President Vella and Prime Minister Abela as well as other dignitaries. He will then greet the jubilant crowd from one of the balconies overlooking the square.

At noon, the pope will head to the Apostolic Nunciature in Rabat, where he will be based throughout his visit.

Crowds gathered in Valletta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The papal carcade will pass through Floriana, Marsa, Mrieħel and Attard as it makes its way there.

Later, Pope Francis will make his way to the Virtu Ferries Terminal in Marsa, leaving Rabat at 3.30 pm, to catch a catamaran to Gozo’s Mġarr Harbour.

Several areas along the Grand Harbour have been set up for spectators, from Rinella Bay and Bighi Bay to Dockyard Creek and Boiler wharf.

In Gozo, he will visit the Ta' Pinu sanctuary, where he is expected to be greeted by thousands of faithful and well-wishers.

On Sunday, more than 12,000 people are expected to flood the Granaries as Pope Francis is due to celebrate mass.

In the afternoon, he will meet with migrants at the Ħal Far peace lab. Residents there wrote the pope an open letter ahead of his visit.

Pope Francis enters the plane in Rome en route to Malta. Photo: AFP

The pope has made migration a key theme of his visit and is expected to remind the world not to overlook those who continue to risk their lives at sea trying to reach Europe from North Africa.

That theme will be a recurring one throughout his visit: the papal podium erected at the Granaries has also been designed with that reality in mind.

As Malta greets the pope, 106 people remain stranded aboard an NGO rescue ship outside Maltese waters, waiting to be brought to shore. Maltese authorities have reportedly declined to offer assistance.

A long-awaited visit

The Pope was originally due to visit Malta in May 2020, but the trip was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last September, the Pope announced he planned to visit Malta soon in an interview on a Spanish radio station Cope radio where he reiterated his desire to visit small European countries.

The Curia had said the visit depended on the COVID situation to ensure the health and safety of the Holy Father and the faithful involved.

Another factor that was said to have determined the announcement was the general election, which only came to an end last weekend.

Sources had said the Vatican had expressed their wish for the pope's visit to take place after the election so as not to give the impression of any undue political influence.

The third pontiff to visit

Pope Francis will be the third pontiff to visit Malta after St John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI.

The first papal visit took place in 1990 when Pope John Paul II was given a rousing welcome. He visited again in 2001 when he beatified Dun Ġorġ Preca, Adeodata Pisani and Nazju Falzon.

Pope Benedict XVI visited Malta in 2010 at the height of the clerical sex abuse scandal.