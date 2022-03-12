Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has brushed off the question of whether he was embarrassed to have been endorsed for the election by the hunting lobby and not environmental groups.

“The endorsement is through the large [environment] projects done throughout the past two years and a half,” said the minister, who is responsible for conservation of the environment and wildlife.

The most important approval, he added, came from the people of the first and seventh districts, the electoral zones he is contesting.

Earlier this week, Farrugia shared an image on Facebook in which FKNK president Lucas Micallef described him as an ally to their cause.

What is important is that I am endorsed by the people of the first and seventh district so that I can be part of parliament in the near future - Aaron Farrugia

Farrugia had responsibility for a consultative body on hunting and trapping taken out of his ministry and transferred to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who is a registered trapper.

Video: Jonathan Borg

“My work as minister is to keep the balance between the environment and planning and also a balance between the hobbies of Maltese and Gozitans voted upon in the referendum and the environmentalists,” Farrugia told Times of Malta.

The minister was present when a 2020 agreement was signed between the government and FKNK, giving the hunters’ federation sole access to large swathes of the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands during the hunting season.

The move was harshly criticised by conservationists.

“The large projects we announced were with groups such as BirdLife but also with FKNK, who also have the environment at heart, as we have seen in their projects.”

Asked if he had received any endorsements from environmental NGOs, he said that over the past two years he has held numerous meetings and projects with such NGOs.

“Without a doubt they would tell you about the amount of aid I provided them for such projects,” he said.

“What is important is that I am endorsed by the people of the first and seventh district so that I can be part of parliament in the near future.”