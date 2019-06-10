More than 30 years after the European Union first introduced its Erasmus programme, a new documentary juxtaposes the experiences of young Europeans with those of the very first people to take part in the programme.



Citizen Europe captures the lives of five Erasmus participants who work, study or volunteer across Europe, moving out of their home countries France, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria and Ethiopia to Lithuania, Finland, Greece and Ireland.



It also casts a glance back to 1987, when the first young Europeans were embarking on an Erasmus adventure abroad.

Sharing photographs and amateur films, they recall what Europe was like and how the experience changed who they have become.



A special open-air screening of Citizen Europe will be held at Valletta’s St George’s Square on Wednesday June 19 at 8pm. The Valletta Film Festival event is being organised by ARTE.

Following the screening, Times of Malta journalist Claire Caruana will hold a Q&A with film producers Yuri Averof and Rea Apostolides.

