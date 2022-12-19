The beloved film E.T. is now forty years old. This masterpiece by the young Steven Spielberg was released in 1982 and was a blockbuster hit. It was one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The story of a friendly alien and his lonely human friend was in fact about the director's own profound sense of loss in the wake of his parent's divorce.

Thanks to extensive archive material, including contemporary interviews with the man himself, we get a no-holds-barred, behind-the-scenes look at the making of this classic.