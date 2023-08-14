Footage has emerged of the latest eruption of Mount Etna, which has seen the closure of Catania airport and the cancellation of several flights, including Air Malta trips.

Sicily's Catania airport reopened to flights on Monday morning, after a one-day closure due to smoke and ash from Etna.

However, by Monday late afternoon, Air Malta said the airport will remain closed until at least August 15 at 6am.

Footage: AFP

KM640 Malta to Catania, KM641 Catania to Malta, KM644 Malta to Catania, KM645 Catania to Malta, KM642 Malta to Catania, KM643 Catania to Malta, all on August 14, have been cancelled.

An update is expected on Tuesday.

Those who would like to rebook their tickets can call on 2166 2211, Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm and Saturday and Sunday between 8am and 6pm.

Passengers who booked directly through Air Malta and would like a monetary refund can send an email to refundrequest@airmalta.com