EU member states and parliamentarians on Sunday announced an agreement for a major reform to the bloc's carbon market, the central plank of its ambitions to reduce emissions and invest in climate-friendly technologies.

The deal aims to accelerate emissions cuts, phase out free allowances to industries and targets fuel emissions from the building and road transport sectors, according to a European Parliament statement.

The EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) allows electricity producers and industries with high energy demands such as steel and cement to purchase "free allowances" to cover their carbon emissions under a "polluter pays" principle.

The quotas are designed to decrease over time to encourage them to emit less and invest in greener technologies as part of the European Union's ultimate aim of achieving carbon neutrality.

Negotiators representing member states and the parliament had spent more than 24 hours in intense talks before reaching an agreement on Saturday night that widens the scope of the European Union carbon market.

The deal means emissions in the ETS sectors are to be cut by 62 percent by 2030 based on 2005 levels, up from a previous goal of 43 percent. Concerned industries must cut their emissions by that amount.

The agreement also seeks to accelerate the timetable for phasing out the free allowances, with 48.5 percent phased out by 2030 and a complete removal by 2034, a schedule at the centre of fierce debates between MEPs and member states.

The carbon market will be progressively extended to the maritime sector, intra-European flights and waste incineration sites depending on a favourable report by the commission.

A "carbon border tax", which imposes environmental standards on imports into the bloc based on the carbon emissions linked to their production, will offset the reduction of free allowances and allow industries to compete with more polluting non-EU rivals.

The agreement also aims to make households pay for emissions linked to fuel and gas heating from 2027, but the price will be capped until 2030.

The commission had proposed a second carbon market targeting building heating and road fuels, but the plan raised concerns as European households grapple with soaring energy prices exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

If energy prices continue to spiral, the application of this part of the agreement will be delayed by a year.

Social Climate Fund to help vulnerable households, businesses

Funds from this second market will go to a multi-billion euro "Social Climate Fund" designed to help vulnerable households and businesses weather the energy price crisis.

Maltese MEP David Casa was a lead negotiator after being appointed Social Climate Fund rapporteur for the Employment and Social Affairs Committee (EMPL) last year.

David Casa joins celebrations after the agreement was reached.

His office said millions of euro are set to be unlocked for Malta pending final approval of the deal after the new year.

His office said the deal aims to reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels while helping citizens to invest in energy-efficient alternatives such as insulating their homes, installing solar panels on roofs and purchasing electric cars. The fund will also provide temporary relief for the most vulnerable through direct support

“We are the closest ever toward ensuring that the climate transition will be fairer and more socially inclusive,” Casa said.

The Fund was provisionally agreed at €86.7 billion and will be financed through the carbon pricing mechanism

“This is positive news for our energy needs, for the climate, and for our citizens,” casa said in a statement.