Driven to produce ever more and less expensively, European breeders and farmers are exhausted. Despite the terrible effects of intensive agriculture on the environment and health, the European Union continues to give subsidies to large farms.

Contributing indirectly to global warming and deforestation, our meat consumption has increased by 60 per cent in 60 years. How can we sustainably feed more than 500 million Europeans? From north to south of the continent, different avenues are being explored: organic or urban agriculture, crops assisted by artificial intelligence, synthetic meat... Are we on the verge of a new green revolution?