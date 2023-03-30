The European Parliament discussed rule of law in Malta on Thursday in the wake of developments linked to the publication of Whatapp chats between Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech, the businessman awaiting trial for complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The debate was requested by the European People's Party after action was instituted against Mark Camilleri, who revealed the chats between the two, in violation of a court-ordered ban.

The prime minister also condemned Camilleri for the way in which he had published the chat transcripts. Critics say the publication of the full chats was in the public interest.

The European Commission is currently compiling a report on the rule of law throughout the EU, with a vote due next month.

Watch the debate below. Click on the 'Change audio track' icon to switch the language to English or Maltese.