Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan’s Europa League clash at Lille after a source at the Italian club told AFP that the in-form veteran will be out for at least 10 days with a thigh injury.

Ibrahimovic, 39, kept Milan top of Serie A with a brace in a 3-1 win at Napoli on Sunday but left the field shortly before the end of play at the Stadio San Paolo with a left thigh knock.

