Three seasons ago, he was celebrating his first and only trophy in his short stint as a coach.

Nicolas Chiesa had just taken over at Floriana and guided them to a Super Cup victory over Hibernians back in December 2017.

Come three years later, the former Floriana captain and coach is now part of the Ecuador national team staff, in a rather different role.

In fact, scouting and analyzing the Ecuadorian players featuring in Europe is Chiesa’s main task in order to provide a technical report to coach Gustavo Alfaro, formerly of Boca Juniors.

