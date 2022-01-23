Former Liverpool and Slovakia centre-back Martin Skrtel believes his current side Spartak Trnava can reach their target of winning the Slovakian SuperLiga this season.

The 37-year-old, in his first season back with a Slovakian club since his departure from Trencin back in 2004 to Zenit St Petersburg, is currently with Trnava in Malta for the TipSport Cup. He told the Times of Malta that while he is still unsure of his future at the club, the team has what it takes to succeed.

“We will see because my contract expires at the end of the season, so I don’t know what is going to happen in the next season,” Skrtel said.

“But at the moment, I’m enjoying my football and everything in the team and we are preparing for the second part of the season which is going to be tough but we are in a good position.

