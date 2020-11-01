Animal activist and ironman Fabio Spiteri on Friday completed a 1,000 kilometre cycle around Sicily.
The ultra triathlete finished the gruelling challenge in just 56 hours, 16 hours faster than his previous personal record and the third-fastest in history.
The aim of his endeavour, captured in this three-minute video by Steve Zammit Lupi, was to raise €30,000 for animal shelters. €17,000 have been collected so far but people may continue to donate using one of the following options.
* Revolut: +356 99816248
* Paypal: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8sTBPbudP9
* SMS donations (write Fabio in the message)
* € 2.33 | 50617312
* € 4.66 | 50618075
* € 6.99 | 50618923
* € 11.65 | 50619260
* Bank Transfer - BOV IBAN : MT40VALL22013000000050010082877
