Animal activist and ironman Fabio Spiteri on Friday completed a 1,000 kilometre cycle around Sicily.

The ultra triathlete finished the gruelling challenge in just 56 hours, 16 hours faster than his previous personal record and the third-fastest in history.

The aim of his endeavour, captured in this three-minute video by Steve Zammit Lupi, was to raise €30,000 for animal shelters. €17,000 have been collected so far but people may continue to donate using one of the following options.

* Revolut: +356 99816248

* Paypal: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8sTBPbudP9

* SMS donations (write Fabio in the message)

* € 2.33 | 50617312

* € 4.66 | 50618075

* € 6.99 | 50618923

* € 11.65 | 50619260

* Bank Transfer - BOV IBAN : MT40VALL22013000000050010082877