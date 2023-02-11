A family's only entrance to their Marsascala home was blocked by live electrical wires for more than two days before they were finally removed on Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Camilleri, 55, said he has been ignored by authorities since Thursday when strong winds destroyed a nearby balcony. As the balcony collapsed, thick electric wires attached to the balcony ended up hanging in the drive-in.

Camilleri and his wife were stranded indoors since the driveway is the only way to get into the house.

“What should I do if my elderly father has a medical emergency and I'm stuck here,” he said on Saturday morning after he resorted to the media for help.

Enemalta told Camilleri that other cases where households have no power are being given priority, which was confirmed by an Enemalta spokesperson.

But Enemalta workers finally showed up to remove the wires late Saturday afternoon. Minutes later, Camilleri told Times of Malta: “it is shameful that I had to wait two days and get media attention before something was done”.

Camilleri said he was relieved to be able to leave his house.

"The first thing I did was call my father and invite him over for dinner, tonight," he said.

On Thursday and Friday, Storm Helios battered Malta with gale-force winds and the wettest February day on record, leading to significant damages.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Working around the clock

On Saturday, Enemalta said it received over 700 damage reports including damaged poles, cut wires and households with no power.

Enemalta increased its on-duty workforce to repair damages as quickly as possible, Enemalta said.

“Work will continue onto Sunday and the beginning of next week,” the statement said.

But Camilleri said he cannot understand how others have been given more priority over his case. He believes the collapsed electrical wires are live, as neighbouring properties appear to still be receiving power from it.

Police and the Civil Protection Department were also unhelpful, he said.

“They haven't even come to block the entrance (with tape) to warn of the danger,” he said.

Camilleri asked if a minister or MP would have received the same treatment if a similar incident occurred at their home.