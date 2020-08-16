Players and fans Sunday urged India’s cricket board to retire Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s number seven jersey in a tribute to the two-time World Cup-winning captain.
Dhoni, 39, called time on his 16-year-old international career Saturday with a cryptic message on his Instagram post that read “From 1929hrs consider me as retired”.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us