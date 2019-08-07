According to a recent survey, 91% of Germans don't love their bodies. Members of the Body Positive movement are campaigning for the Germans to love themselves; cellulite, fat rolls, and all. You CAN be fat and beautiful.
According to a recent survey, 91% of Germans don't love their bodies. Members of the Body Positive movement are campaigning for the Germans to love themselves; cellulite, fat rolls, and all. You CAN be fat and beautiful.
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.