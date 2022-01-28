The father of a 12-year-old girl who was filmed being attacked, punched, and kicked outside of school has spoken out to raise awareness against bullying and similar attacks happening to children.

“The footage speaks for itself, that is the reason we decided to publish the video. You cannot put words to what happens in the video, and there are many parents whose children also suffered from similar cases but are too scared to speak out loud,” the father, who wishes to remain anonymous told Times of Malta.

The incident took place on January 17 after school, when his daughter was waiting for the school van to take her home.

Footage showing a 12-year-old girl bullied and attacked outside of school.

In the footage, first revealed by Lovin Malta, the young girl is seen being punched and kicked by several children, has her hair pulled, and is thrown to the ground. A boy is seen kicking her in the face and punching her head.

Throughout the fight, children are heard making crude comments and swearing.

Her father said the attack was pre-planned and captured on a mobile phone by one of the children. He said he was informed it was not the first time such an incident took place.

“Till now our daughter never complained about being bullied, and as parents we try to not be involved in every small bickering that she might have with her classmates, as such small disagreements are part of growing up.

“However this attack shows her being beaten up by five to six other children, one of them being a 16-year-old who does not even attend the school. It’s just not on.”

He said a police report was filed after the incident and his daughter followed a medical examination. She did not suffer any physical injuries. He added that the school suspended the children, but he is not sure for how long.

Questions have been sent to the Education Ministry and the police.

Reacting to the video, PN spokesperson Peter Agius is calling for immediate action for better protection for children, whether they are the victim or aggressor.

"I have spoken to parents. They are concerned about the safety of their children. We cannot underestimate violence of this sort. Imagine the impact it has on the child, both the victim and the aggressor. Both of them need help and the government must be there to help them."