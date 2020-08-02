Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri warned that his side would be back to their attacking best in the Champions League next week despite finishing their Serie A campaign with a 3-1 home defeat against Roma on Saturday.

It was Juventus’s second consecutive defeat since sealing a ninth Serie A title in a row, just days before their Champions League campaign resumes against Lyon.

“It can be good for us to have a little fear,” said Sarri as his side target a first elite European title since 1996.

“We had an unconscious, inevitable drop after the victory against Lazio.

“The physical energy can be recovered quickly, the psychological one must be reassured immediately, in order to give everything against Lyon.”

Sarri’s side need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in their last 16 home game against Lyon.

“I am convinced that the game on Friday will be a great stimulus, and that we’ll go onto the pitch with a completely different attitude,” added the former Chelsea and Napoli coach.