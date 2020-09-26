Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty, awarded on a VAR review after the final whistle had blown, as Manchester United rode their luck to register their first Premier League points of the season with a thrilling 3-2 win at Brighton on Saturday.
The Seagulls hit the woodwork five times and thought they had earned a deserved point when Solly March headed home to equalise in the 95th minute.
