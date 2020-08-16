Bruno Fernandes wants Manchester United to learn from the pain of two semi-final defeats already this season to cap the Portuguese’s transformational impact on the club by winning the Europa League.

United, who lost to Manchester City and Chelsea in the last four of the League Cup and FA Cup earlier in the campaign, face five-time winners Sevilla in the first semi-final on Sunday behind closed doors in Cologne.

