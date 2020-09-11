Ferrari go into this weekend’s Tuscan Grand Prix, an event created to celebrate the team’s 1,000th Formula One race, denying they are in crisis and hoping an expected switch to a dark red retro livery will lift the spirits, deliver some points and ensure a party to remember.

After two disappointing and pointless races at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, the sport’s first visit to the beautiful Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in the rolling Tuscan hills marks the team’s achievement in being the first to enter 1,000 World Championship Grands Prix.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta