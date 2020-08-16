Italy waterpolo captain Pietro Figlioli was in Malta to hold a three-day training camp with the young players of Sliema ASC. Figlioli told Valhmor Camilleri that his eyes are firmly set on leading the Settebello to the gold medal at next year’s Tokyo Olympics…

For the young Sliema players who had the chance to train with Pietro Figlioli it must have been an experience of a lifetime.

Figlioli spent three days training young waterpolo players from the U-9 to the U-16s categories and he was impressed with the work being carried out at Sliema ASC.

