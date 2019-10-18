An explosion rocked a factory in Luqa industrial estate late on Thursday night, sparking flames which were put out by firefighters before they spread further.

Police received reports of a fire at the site on Triq l-Ingiered at around midnight. Luqa residents reported hearing the rumble of an explosion.

Squad cars and Civil Protection Department personnel were dispatched to the site.

A police spokesman said that nobody was at the site at the time and that the flames were put out by firefighters without further incident.

A police investigation is under way.