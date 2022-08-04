Firefighters put out a fire in a car at the junction between Swieqi and Paceville on Thursday afternoon.

Footage sent to Times of Malta shows a car, that was stationary just outside the tunnels that lead into Swieqi on Triq Santu Wistin in Paceville.

The fire in the car in Swieqi. Video: Milisiza

The blaze sent a billow of black smoke up into oncoming traffic that was on the main thoroughfare on Triq Sant Andrija and Triq Mediterran, which leads motorists to the Ta Giorni tunnels.

Witnesses said that they had noticed the fire at around 1.30 pm while police confirmed that the civil protection department was on site and controlling the situation.

Police later confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

Video: Irena Martic

Video: Irena Martic