The 22nd meeting of the year, consisting of nine races all for trotters, was held on Sunday evening at the Marsa Racetrack.

The most important race was reserved for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2,140m. This was won by French Balthazar Maza driven by his owner Caillin Borg.

Thirteen trotters lined up for the class Premier race.

It was Output Pressure (Clint Vassallo) the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Viking Dream (Brian Hili) and Balthazar Maza (Caillin Borg).

Output Pressure started to slow down when the front horses turned for their final straight and Vassallo’s trotter was outsmarted by Banthazar Mazar which gained its first win in Malta from Output Pressure and Viking Dream. Ultra De Vindecy (Rodney Gatt) followed home in that order.

Sunday’s card included also two class Gold races.

In the first class Gold race, Swedish Prediction (Mario Spiteri) gained its first win in Malta after upping its pace during the last 400m.

Prediction triumphed by a length from Alzano Verderie (Nathaniel Barbara) and Boxeur d’Or (Ivan Bilocca). Alfred Maza (Jean Pierre Farrugia) and Tsunami driven by Jean Pierre’s father, Carmelo Farrugia both ended in fourth place.

Swedish mare Foxy Brown (Rodney Gatt) registered its second win of the year in the second class Gold race.

This mare sprinted well during the last 300m and past the finishing post first easily by a length from Vicken Swing (Mark Mifsud), Quite A Feeling (Noel Baldacchino) and Aragorn De Buliere (Andrew Farrugia).

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held on Friday. The first race should start at 6.30pm.

Sunday’s winners

Race 1. Class Copper. Ernest Des Angles (Charlton Gauci) – 1.16.5”

Race 2. Class Copper. Echo De Chanteins (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.18”

Race 3. Class Bronze A. Ami Cornuaillais (Charles Camilleri) – 1.17.9”

Race 4. Class Silver B. New Moon Pellini (Charles Magro) – 1.16.7”

Race 5. Class Bronze B. Cheri Bibi (Nathaniel Barbara) -1.18”

Race 6. Class Gold. Prediction (Mario Spiteri) – 1.15.9”

Race 7. Class Silver A. Bolide Atout (Nathaniel Barbara) – 1.16.9”

Race 8. Class Premier. Balthazar Maza (Caillin Borg) – 1.13.5”

Race 9. Class Gold. Foxy Brown (Rodney Gatt) – 1.14.9”