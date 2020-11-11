Dusan Fitzel has hailed Michael Mifsud’s professional approach in his career as the secret behind his extraordinary international career as the veteran forward makes his final appearance against Liechtenstein on Wednesday.

The Czech coach was in charge of one of the brightest periods of the national team in recent years when under his charge Malta bagged five points in the Euro 2008 qualifiers, which included a memorable 2-1 win over Hungary.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta