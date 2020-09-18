Floriana coach Vincenzo Potenza heaped praise on his players after the Malta champions booked their place into the third qualifying round of the Europa League when they beat Northern Ireland side Linfield 1-0 at Windsor Park on Thursday.

A Mathias Garcia goal after only ten minutes of play was enough for the Greens to proceed to the next round of the competition even though they needed to come through a tough final quarter of the match where the team was put under pressure by a ten-man Linfield side.

