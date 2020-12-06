Floriana sent a major statement of intent as the Malta champions scored a goal in each half to see off their neighbouring rivals Valletta at the National Stadium.

It was an impressive performance for the Greens who showed the better ideas throughout the 90 minutes as their speed and clinical finishing was too much for the depleted Citizens who struggled to leave their mark into the match.

In the end, the three points lifted Floriana three points clear of Valletta in seventh place on 16 points but still six behind leaders Sliema Wanderers, albeit with a game in hand.

