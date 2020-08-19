Floriana coach Enzo Potenza has called on his players to step up their focus as they take on Romanian giants CFR Cluj in the Champions League first qualifying round tie at the Centenary Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off: 9pm).

For the Greens, Wednesday’s tie represents a return to UEFA’s elite club competition after an absence of 27 years and although on paper it looks like a formidable challenge, the Floriana coach said the change in format for this season’s qualifiers, which sees ties being decided in a one-off match, could favour their hopes of staging an upset.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta