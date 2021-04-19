Malta international SOPHIE ABELA made history this month after becoming the first Maltese basketball player to win a postseason tournament in the US with Otero Junior College, winning the NJCAA’s Region IX tournament. However, the journey continues today as the Otero Rattlers play in the National tournament in Lubbock, Texas. Kurt Aquilina spoke to Abela about her finale at Otero…

Last Saturday, the Otero Rattlers beat Casper College 89-94 in overtime and despite having limited minutes while nursing a hyper-extended knee, Abela put herself on the scoreboard anyway to win the Region IX tournament, a feat the side had been waiting to achieve since losing to the same opponent last year in the semi-finals.

