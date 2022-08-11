A sudden burst of torrential rain brought traffic to a crawl in the central part of Malta early on Thursday afternoon.

But there was no way it would stop these two food delivery men, who earned the admiration of onlookers as they forged through the flowing water and floating debris in Mrieħel, intent on making their delivery.

Video footage showed one driver abandoning his motorbike and wading through the water as the sudden downpour turned the road into a river. The area around the Forestals complex was flooded to such an extent that workers struggled to get into their vehicles to shift them to a drier spot.

A number of food-delivery couriers went on strike earlier this month, demanding an improvement of their miserable pay.