Former Leeds United and England defender Trevor Cherry has died aged 72, his old club announced Wednesday.

The death of Cherry, a member of the Leeds side crowned English champions in 1973/74, comes less than a fortnight after the passing of his former team-mate and club great Norman Hunter.

RIP Trevor Cherry.



The @England defender spent his entire career in West Yorkshire playing for @htafc @LUFC and @officialbantams.



Here he is scoring the winner in the FA Cup tie for Leeds United against Man City in 1977. pic.twitter.com/VTZrb8gQBq — 3Retro Football (@3retro_) April 30, 2020

Cherry won 27 England caps and captained his country in his penultimate international.

“Leeds United are shocked and deeply saddened by the news that club legend Trevor Cherry has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 72,” said a club statement.

Cherry made his name at hometown club Huddersfield before joining Yorkshire rivals Leeds for £100,000 ($125,000) in 1972 after the Terriers were relegated from the First Division.

As well as helping Leeds win the English title, Cherry was also involved in their run to the 1975 European Cup final where they were beaten by Bayern Munich in a match featuring several controversial refereeing decisions.

Cherry succeeded Billy Bremner as Leeds captain in 1976 and made 486 appearances for the club in all competitions during his decade at Elland Road.

He later played for and managed another Yorkshire side in Bradford City.

Bradford said the club were “mourning the loss” of Cherry while Huddersfield described him as “an inspiration to many”.