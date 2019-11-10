The car belonging to the former Maltese Prime Minister Sir Paul Boffa, failed to sell at a classic car auction in Naxxar on Sunday.

The 1950 Chevrolet Skyline Deluxe went under the hammer as part of an auction selling vehicles collected by the late owner of Rocky Auto Dealer, Carmelo Grima.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier.

Auctioneer Patricia Grima Tanti explained that the vehicle had been imported and bought exclusively for the former Prime Minister by the Mamo Brothers car dealership in Msida.

Sir Paul Boffa had been Malta’s first Prime Minister following World War Two, serving between 1947 and 1950.

Surrounded by a private collection of American and British classic cars and motorcycles, Ms Grima Tanti explained that the Saloon would now stay within the garage, among the Morris Minors, Jaguars and muscle cars.

Sir Paul Boffa's car badly needs restoration. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Naxxar garage holds only 40 of the vehicles owned by the former car-dealer, some of which date back to the time of the British military’s involvement on the Maltese islands.

Just behind the auctioneers podium sat a 1920s vintage car that had been discovered in a barn in Għajnsielem Gozo, back in 1983.

The Austin Chummy, one of Gozo's first cars, failed to sell at today's auctio

The Austin 7 Chummy was brought to Gozo by a Royal Navy submarine and used by the British Army.

"This was one of the few cars on Gozo at the time. Many Gozitans had never seen a car before that point," she said. It arrived in Malta by submarine.

The classic car has been in the family for the past 40 years.

Asked if the car still ran, Ms Grima Tanti very quickly responded that it did, recalling how she used to ask for help cranking the engine to get it started.

A selection of classic cars from a private collaction that went under the hammer on Sunday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Chummy also failed to sell in the auction but Ms Grima Tanti saw that as a relief.

"The moment it was put in the auction, Mr Grima’s son Darren regretted the decision. In a good way, it didn’t sell. He will restore it himself and most probably put it in his home to enjoy it," the auctioneer explained.

Only six of the classic cars changed hands today and when asked why, the auctioneer explained that it depended on the person and the costs and time involved in restoring them.

"It can be expensive and maybe that’s why people like to buy cars in good condition. Old ones have to be restored and that takes time and money to find a panel beater or a sprayer. It also depends on the person and if they would like to restore it themselves as a personal project."