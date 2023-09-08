Four teams fell victim to strong winds during the 2023 Victory Day Regatta as their boats sank during the Dgħajjes Tal-Medalji race.

The 2023 Victory Day Regatta was held at the Valletta Grand Harbour as is tradition on Friday, despite the strong winds that blew on the race venue, causing tricky conditions for the team crews competing on the day.

Disaster struck during the opening race from the top class, Category A, as four separate teams ended the event without a boat.

The race turned out to be a thrilling duel between Cospicua and Vittoriosa. Cospicua managed to cross the finish line first ahead of their Cottonera rivals.

However, after completing the distance, both the Cospicua and Vittoriosa boats sunk in the waters, with their crew being rescued from the water.

Marsamxett managed to place third in the race but the same cannot be said of Marsa and Senglea.

In fact, both the Marsa and the Senglea boats sank midway through the distance with both crews being rescued by the safety officials of the race.