Andre Schembri scored his fourth Chennaiyin goal as the former Malta international doubled his side's lead against Jamshedpur in their 4-1 victory in the Indian Super League, on Thursday.
43' GOOAAALLLLL!!!@andreschembri27 doubles our lead with a superb header. Rafa with the assist. 💙— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 23, 2020
CFC 2-0 JFC#CFCJFC #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/LrAjAniIoI
Chennaiyin, who are on the back of two straight wins, forged ahead through Nerijus Valskis who capitalised on a Schembri assist.
Schembri, in his 12th game for Chennaiyin, made it 2-0 with a close-range header from a corner-kick.
Chennaiyin made sure of the win with two more goals from Valskis and Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Led by former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers coach, Chennaiyin are trying to seal a post-season berth as they are currently just three points from fourth place and with a game in hand.