Andre Schembri scored his fourth Chennaiyin goal as the former Malta international doubled his side's lead against Jamshedpur in their 4-1 victory in the Indian Super League, on Thursday.

Chennaiyin, who are on the back of two straight wins, forged ahead through Nerijus Valskis who capitalised on a Schembri assist.

Schembri, in his 12th game for Chennaiyin, made it 2-0 with a close-range header from a corner-kick.

Chennaiyin made sure of the win with two more goals from Valskis and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Led by former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers coach, Chennaiyin are trying to seal a post-season berth as they are currently just three points from fourth place and with a game in hand.