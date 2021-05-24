Antonio Conte orchestrated a shake-up in Serie A this season with Inter denying his former club Juventus a 10th consecutive title to lift a first Scudetto in 11 years.

Here AFP Sport looks at the winners and losers of the 2020-2021 campaign which ended on Sunday:

Conte perfectly conducts Inter ‘orchestra’

Runners-up last season, Inter powered to a 19th Serie A title with just one defeat to Juventus in a blistering second half of the season.

