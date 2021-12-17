Claudia Faniello spoke about the difficulties she experienced when she was young during this week’s edition of GAME ON hosted by Ben Camille.

The popular singer revealed that when she was young she decided to move out of her house and move in with her brother Fabrizio.

“I had to grow up very quickly,” Claudia Faniello said.

“Some experiences I went through when I was very young were very challenging. I decided to go and live with my brother at a very young age. I was only 13 years old and Fabrizio was at the top of his music career so I had to take care of myself even though I was still attending school.

“I took this decision because at home I was passing through a difficult time and I felt it was better for me to move away.

