Jimmy Garoppolo threw a career high four touchdown passes as the San Francisco 49ers improved to 8-0 to start the season with a 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Garoppolo passed for a total of 317 yards as the 49ers reached the halfway point of the season with a perfect record for the second time in franchise history. They won 10 straight to begin the 1990 season.

"Feels great baby. It is a big team effort," said Garoppolo.

This season's run has included five road wins and three consecutive home wins starting with the Seahawks on November 11.

Garoppolo credited his receivers with helping him get the offence rolling.

"Their body language and the way they beat guys makes it easy for me. We got skill position guys like that winning on routes," he said.

Thursday's contest came just four days after the 49ers routed the Carolina Panthers 51-13. All season long they have been plowing through their schedule with a solid offence and one of the league's best defences.

"We are not going to mess up this opportunity," said tight end George Kittle.

The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead but the 49ers answered with three straight touchdowns, including one as time expired at the end of the second quarter to make it 21-7 at the half.

Arizona appeared to be heading into the break down by just seven points after they stopped the 49ers' Jeff Wilson on fourth down, just shy of the goal line, with seconds left on the clock.

But Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury had called a timeout before the play began so San Francisco was awarded another chance.

This time they converted as Garoppolo passed to Emmanuel Sanders for a one yard touchdown to make it 21-7. Sanders finished with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers were in control until about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Andy Isabella caught a short pass and sprinted for an 88-yard touchdown to help the Cardinals close the gap to 28-25.

But on the following offensive drive, the 49ers were able to run out the clock and put a stop to Arizona's comeback.