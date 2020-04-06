Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville sent a message of support to the Maltese public, encouraging them to stay safe and home in these challenging times.

Throughout the last 20 years, Neville, a two-time Champions League winner with Manchester United, has built a huge relationship with the Maltese islands and was also official tourism ambassador for Malta for several years after 2001.

In a message posted on the Malta Together Facebook page, Neville has appealed to the Maltese people to bank on their strength in a bid to come through these challenging times.

“It’s incredible challenging times at the moment from a health perspective and all our thoughts go to all health professionals in both countries in these unique times,” he said.

“Obviously we have never experienced this before and probably we will never experience anything like it again but what will help us to come through this will be the strength of the people.”

Neville, who is now still involved in football as a pundit for SkySports, heaped praise on the hospitality and generosity of the Maltese people and said that he is looking forward to returning to the island with his family.

“I have been coming to Malta for the past 27 years, from the age of 18 when together with David Beckham, Chris Casper and Ben Thornley we visited the island for the first time.

“Since then, I have been back to the country every single year for one single reason and that is you – the Maltese people."

He said Malta would be the "first place" that he visits "once this is over and the virus has left us".

“So please stay safe and stay well.”