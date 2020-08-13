Gian Piero Gasperini revealed his deep disappointment after his Atalanta side had what would have been a glorious Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain snatched from them in the final seconds on Wednesday.

The Serie A side were leading the quarter-final 1-0 heading into the final minute in Lisbon but were dumped out of the competition in brutal fashion thanks to last gasp goals from Marquinhos and Eric Choupo-Moting.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta